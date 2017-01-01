Build more adaptive, trusted and programmable AI models

Bonsai centralizes the programming, runtime and management of AI models into a single platform.

The Bonsai Platform

Providing developers, data scientists and subject matter experts with the tools to facilitate the complete development lifecycle of an AI model.

Build

Bonsai's web interface and command line tooling allow users to develop programs for, manage, and utilize the AI engine.

Teach

The Bonsai AI Engine and Inkling programming language enable developers to code, generate and train AI models, independent of any specific backend algorithms or libraries.

Use

The Bonsai generated API endpoints and SDK allow users to connect applications to, interact with, and analyze the models produced by the Bonsai AI Engine.

Bonsai brings together state of the art techniques in machine teaching and machine learning, enabling enterprises to more effectively program and manage AI models

AI-enable your development team
Bonsai allows developers to focus on programming concepts unique to a specific problem domain, leaving the management of complex, low level AI mechanics to the Bonsai AI Engine
Reuse and share your code and models
Programming of intelligence at a higher level of abstraction enables code and model reuse. System libraries and shared models can be leveraged across development teams.
Debug, inspect & refine your AI
The high level models produced by Bonsai enable you to understand what contributed to a prediction, identify conceptual gaps and bugs, and constantly refine your models.
Build models independent of the underlying algorithm
As machine learning and deep learning algorithms evolve, your Inkling code can be recompiled and retrained to take advantage of low-level technology advances.
Host and collaborate on existing models
Interoperability with existing machine learning models allows data scientists to expand the functionality of the platform, and extend these capabilities for use by your development teams.
