Providing developers, data scientists and subject matter experts with the tools to facilitate the complete development lifecycle of an AI model.
Bonsai's web interface and command line tooling allow users to develop programs for, manage, and utilize the AI engine.
The Bonsai AI Engine and Inkling programming language enable developers to code, generate and train AI models, independent of any specific backend algorithms or libraries.
The Bonsai generated API endpoints and SDK allow users to connect applications to, interact with, and analyze the models produced by the Bonsai AI Engine.
Bonsai brings together state of the art techniques in machine teaching and machine learning, enabling enterprises to more effectively program and manage AI models